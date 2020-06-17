India-China clashes: PM Modi calls for all-party meeting on June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border tensions. It will be a virtual meeting presided by PM Modi in which presidents of several political parties will be participating.

The PMO tweeted saying, "In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting".

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. Monday's clash was the biggest confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese Army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

Also read: India-China Tension Live Updates: 'Galwan Valley belongs to China, don't want further clashes,' says Chinese govt

Several political parties have questioned the Prime Minister over his silence on the matter.

Congress spokesperson Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened".

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Incredible how BJP won 2019 by tomtoming 'surgical strikes' of which we never saw any actual proof & now that 20 real faces of our dead soldiers stare at us, the PM is silent".

Meanwhile, a statement from External Affair ministry said that violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

Tensions have been high between the two sides in border areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

Also read: India-China tension: Chidambaram questions PM Modi's silence on 'intrusion of foreign troops'

Also read: India-China face-off: 'Why is PM silent, how dare China kill our soldiers', asks Rahul Gandhi