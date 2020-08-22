COVID-19 test: India achieves 'significant milestone' of testing over 10 lakh samples in a day

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India has "crossed significant milestone" of testing more than 10 lakh (one million) samples in a day. On Friday, a total of 10,23,836 samples were tested, of which 3.8 lakh samples were tested via rapid antigen tests, it said.

"In a testament to the determined, focused, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state and UT governments, India has conducted 1 million tests in a span of 24 hours. With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily," the ministry said.

With this, India's cumulative tests have climbed to more than Rs 3.4 crore, of which around 28 per cent samples were tested through rapid antigen tests.

The ministry further stated, "Although a higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management".

Enhanced diagnostic lab network has also led to this achievement, the ministry said, adding that as on date the country has a strong network of 1,511 labs, comprising 983 in the government sector and 528 private labs.

On Saturday, India recorded a single-day spike of 69,874 fresh cases of coronavirus infection. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 29,75,701, while the number of deaths climbed to 55,794, as per the health ministry data.

