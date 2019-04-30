India's crude steel output falls 1% to 9.412 MT in March: World Steel report

India's crude steel production fell by 1 per cent to 9.412 million tonne (MT) during March 2019, according to World Steel Association's report. India had produced 9.506 MT crude steel during the same month a year ago, the global steel industry body said in its latest report.

India produced 9.412 MT crude steel in March 2019, down 1 per cent from 9.506 MT in March 2018, it said. This is the second fall reported by India in crude steel production since January.

Before registering a 2.3 rise in crude steel output in February, India had reported 1.9 per cent fall in steel production in January. "Global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel was 155 million tonne (MT) in March 2019, a 4.9 per cent increase compared to 147.71 MT in March 2018," the association said.

China's crude steel production during March was at 80.326 MT, up 10 per cent from 73.047 MT produced in March 2018, World Steel said. Japan's crude steel production remained unchanged at 9.1 MT in March.

The US produced 7.8 MT of crude steel in March, up 5.7 per cent, while South Korea reported a 2.8 per cent rise in its output at 6.3 MT.

"In the EU, Italy's crude steel production for March 2019 was 2.3 MT. France produced 1.4 MT of crude steel and Spain 1.4 MT," the report said.

While Ukraine produced 2 MT crude steel, Brazil and Turkey produced 2.8 MT and 3 MT, respectively, in March 2019.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world with members in every major steel-producing country.

It represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.

