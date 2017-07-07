India-Israel Innovation Bridge offers opportunities to early-stage start ups in India

In a bid to fight some of the most pressing issues -agriculture crisis, healthcare and water- of our times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an ambitious bilateral programme 'India Israel Innovation Bridge'. With the launch of this programme, both the countries aim to address challenges in agriculture, healthcare and water sector.

What is 'India -Israel Innovation Bridge'?

It is a joint initiative between India and Israel that calls on Indian and Israeli early-stage start-ups, research teams and companies, to submit their solutions to challenges in agriculture, water or digital health. It has been launched to address some of the world's most pressing innovation challenges.

What will happen once the solutions are submitted?

The government has announced some prizes for innovative proposals. According to the government website, the most promising proposals will win cross-border mentor-ship and incubation/acceleration prizes. It has also offered an opportunity to participate in an exclusive co-creation summit in India with industry leaders, experts and potential partners. Innovative startups will get a bilateral market access seminar in Israel. They will also get an opportunity to pilot with leading partners in India.

What the 'India -Israel Innovation Bridge' wants?

In HEALTHCARE: It seeks solutions for real-time health monitoring, home care, remote care, periodic counseling and advice on health management for NCDs (Non-Communicable Disease). Not only this, the Innovation Bridge also wants startups to focus on innovative, inclusive, low cost diagnostics and predictive solutions in rural areas.

In AGRICULTURE: The Innovation Bridge wants to reduce post harvest loss and improve market linkages. It also wants to create an affordable easy-to-use solutions to enhance agricultural productivity and increase farmers' earnings.

In WATER TECHNOLOGY: The new initiative will focus on low energy and cost effective sustainable solutions for wastewater treatment/ desalination/ recycling or purifying large water sources and surface water. It calls for an nnovative and affordable solutions that produce potable drinking water at point of use in both rural and urban areas.