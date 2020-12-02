India's Oct-Nov sugar output rises to 4.29 million tonnes

Indian sugar mills have produced 4.29 million tonnes of sugar in the first two months of the 2020/21 marketing year started on Oct. 1, up 107% from a year ago, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The country is the world's second biggest sugar producer and higher output could weigh on global prices.

By the end of November, 408 sugar mills started sugar cane crushing in the country, compared to 309 mills a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Also read: Centre's ethanol impetus prompts sugar mills to raise production

Also read: China imports Indian rice for first time in 30 years amid tightening supplies