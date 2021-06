India reports record 3,689 deaths in 24 hours, over 3.92 lakh new cases

India on Sunday, May 2, registered its highest single-day toll of 3,689 coronavirus deaths. The country, ravaged by the second wave of COVID-19 also saw a slight drop in the daily numbers with 2,92,488 fresh cases.

The new caseload has taken India's COVID-19 tally to 1,95,57,457, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Presently, there are 33,49,644 active cases in the country and the total fatality toll stands at 2,15,542. Up to 3,07,865 discharges have been made over the last 25 hours, taking the total number of recovered corona cases to 1,59,92,271.

Overall, 15,68,16,031 people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to ICMR, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1 with 18,04,954 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 3,689 new fatalities included 802 from Maharashtra, 412 from Delhi, 304 from Uttar Pradesh, 271 from Karnataka, 229 from Chhattisgarh, 172 from Gujarat, 169 from Jharkhand,160 from Rajasthan, 147 from Tamil Nadu, 138 from Punjab,125 from Haryana, 107 from Uttarakhand, 103 from West Bengal and 102 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 2,15,542 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 69,615 from Maharashtra, 16,559 from Delhi ,15,794 from Karnataka, 14,193 from Tamil Nadu, 12,874 from Uttar Pradesh, 11,447 from West Bengal, 9,160 from Punjab and 8,810 from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from PTI.)