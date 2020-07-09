India slams Pakistan at UN session, asks to introspect why it's an 'epicentre of terrorism'

India tore into Pakistan once again for harbouring terrorists on its soil, goading its neighbour to reflect on why is it universally acknowledged at the "epicentre of terrorism".

Urging the international community to take verifiable actions against terror outfits operating out of Pakistani soil, India slammed the country for providing a safe haven to extremists and peddling "false narratives" against it.

India's envoy Mahaveer Singhvi said it at a closed session of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) during virtual Counter-Terrorism Week on Tuesday.

Addressing the webinar, Singhvi brought up the issue, saying that while India has been proactive in alleviating the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still facing the scourge of state-sponsored cross border terrorism.

"While the world is coming together to battle the pandemic, it is unfortunate that Pakistan, a state which sponsors cross border terrorism, continues to use every opportunity to peddle false narratives and make baseless, malicious and egregious allegations against India and interfere in our internal affairs," said Singhvi who was the Indian delegation to the UN session.

He made the statement at the webinar 'The Global Scourge of Terrorism: Assessment of High-Risk Threats and Trends, including the rise of Violent Extremism and Hate Speech in a Pandemic Environment'.

"The world is battling a virulent pandemic today. But as Pakistan's neighbour, we expect it to take seriously the fight against the even more destructive virus of terrorism. It must look inward and five up to its commitments and abandon its divisionary tactics," Singhvi said in a statement.

He added that "terrorists have made innumerable attempts to infiltrate into our country from their safe abodes across the border to carry out attacks and have even used unmanned aerial systems to smuggle weapons across our borders."

Urging the global community to take viable steps to check the menace of terrorism, Singhvi stressed, "Genuine cooperation among member states, under the aegis of the United Nations, in implementing adequate measures to prevent and counter terrorism is more important now than ever before."