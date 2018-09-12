Indian billionaire hires staff of 12 people to help daughter study at UK university

How posh is the poshest student in the UK? If reports are to be believed, then jaw-dropping posh. Dubbed as the 'poshest' student in the UK, an unnamed Indian billionaire and family is hiring 12 staff members to help the daughter during her graduation at Scotland's University of St Andrews. The first-year student at the Scottish university will have a house manager, three housekeepers, a gardener, a lady's maid, a butler, three footmen, a private chef and a chauffeur to help her, as mentioned in a report in The Sun.

They will be working out of the family's new luxurious mansion that was bought so that the daughter wouldn't have to put up in the general student accommodation during her term at the university.

A few months ago, an advert was placed by recruitment agency Silver Swan that was looking for an "outgoing, cheerful" maid with an energetic personality to work within the household. The maid will be in charge of "waking principal up, liaising with other staff regarding routine and schedule (and) assisting with grooming," the advert specified.

The billionaire family has been described as very formal, and hence, want experienced staff. The roles are expected to fetch the employees 30,000 pounds (Rs 28 lakh) per annum.

Silver Swan's post also mentioned that the staff will be responsible for wardrobe management and personal shopping. The butler will be in charge of the staff, who will be expected to open doors for her whenever possible. The footmen will be required to serve meals, lay the table and clean up afterwards.

A spokeswoman for the university said that they do not disapprove or object to such a lifestyle. "It is the student's private life. They can live how they want. We have students coming here from all over the world and they do not have to stay in halls of residence," the spokeswoman said. She also said that this matter is not related to the university at all and is a matter for the student and the family.

A spokesman for Silver Swan said that they have taken down the advert as almost all the positions on offer have been filled.

