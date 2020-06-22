Indian, Chinese commanders hold talk at Moldo to de-escalate border tension

India and China started Corps Commander-level at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul in eastern Ladakh on Monday. The talk was scheduled at 11:30 am. This is the second meeting between the Corps Commanders after June 6 where they had agreed to disengage at multiple locations.

The Indian delegation at the talks is being led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh whereas the Chinese side was to be headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District.

India is likely to discuss a range of issues with China, for instance, change in rules on the engagement at LAC. Besides, the Indian side would ask China to honour commitment given during June 6 talks to disengage in the Galwan Valley and other disputed regions.

The build-up of the Chinese air assets including strategic bombers by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near territory close to Ladakh was also on the agenda.

Tension escalated between the two sides after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when their troops clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

