Indian Oil jobs 2018: Register for 350 apprentice posts by February 20

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has announced 350 vacancies for the post of technician/ accountant/trade apprentice. The last date to apply for these posts is February 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.
 
Here are the vacancies one can apply for:

Trade Apprentice - Fitter
Trade Apprentice - Electrician
Trade Apprentice - Electronics Mechanic
Trade Apprentice - Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice - Machinist
Trade Apprentice - Accountant
Trade Apprentice - Mechanical
Trade Apprentice - Electrical
Trade Apprentice - Instrumentation
Trade Apprentice - Civil
Trade Apprentice - Electrical and Electronics
Trade Apprentice - Electronics

How to apply:

Visit https://iocl.com
Go to the 'Careers' section and click on the Latest Job Openings
Go to Apprenticeships
Click on Selection for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Trade and Technician Apprentices by IOCL (MD) Southern Region
Click on Apply Online
Fill the application form, and upload required documents
Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks for general and OBC applicants, 45 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD applicants. Applicants should at least be 18 years of age or 24 years at the maximum.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for a written test; successful candidates will have to appear for a personal interview as follow-up. The written test would carry a weightage of 85 per cent and the personal interview would account for the rest 15 per cent.

 

