Indian Railways creates record, delivers 831 MT of medical oxygen in single day

Indian Railways set a record on May 9 as it delivered 831 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) via Oxygen Expresses in a single day. Indian Railways through its Oxygen Express initiative has delivered 4700 MT of LMO in more than 295 tankers to various states across the country.

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country," read a Ministry of Railways press release. It added that 75 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journeys thus far.

"It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states," noted the release.

The Ministry also provided a state-wise breakdown of LMO delivered via Oxygen Express. The Indian Railways had delivered 293 MT of LMO to Maharashtra, 1,334 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 306 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 598 MT to Haryana, 123 MT to Telangana, 40 MT to Rajasthan and 2,011 MT to Delhi.

First Oxygen Express to Karnataka has also started its journey from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and is on the way to Bengaluru with 120 MT of liquid medical oxygen.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," added the release.

Meanwhile, India registered over 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also recorded 3,876 deaths and more than 3.56 lakh people recoveries from the infection in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry update issued on Tuesday morning.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

