Indian Railways gets 2 crore applications for 90,000 job posts, still 5 days to go

Eligibility cum entrance test to be conducted in regional languages so that pan-India candidates can take it up

Indian Railways, which is conducting the largest recruitment drive in recent memory, has received over 2 crore applications for the 89,409 vacant posts. The number is expected to go up significantly with five more days remaining for the registrations to close.

The world's fourth largest rail network had issued a notification on February 10 asking for online submission of application forms. The Railway Recruitment Board wants to fill up 62,907 Group D and 26,502 Group C posts. Candidates were required to visit the official website of the recruitment board or could log on to indianrailways.gov.in to download the forms. Online applications will close on March 31, 2018.

A Railway official told PTI that "they have received over 2 crore applications for the posts and more applications are expected to come before the deadline comes to an end on Saturday".

For assistant loco pilots and technicians alone, over 50 lakh online applications have been received, the official said.

He added that the candidates can check their answers after completing their exams and the results will be declared in a transparent way.

The examination for the Group C and D posts will be held in 15 languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu, to ensure candidates across India can appear without any language barrier. The candidates can select a language of their choice from the drop-down menu for the written test. The test will be conducted in April or May 2018. The final dates are yet to be finalised, the official added.

According to the revised guidelines, the Board will refund a part of the fee submitted by all aspirants. For general category applicants, it will refund Rs 400 of the Rs 500 paid as examination fees, while reserved category candidates would get a full refund of Rs 250. The refund will be initiated once the candidates appear for the first stage of the examinations.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit

The candidate should be in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years for General category

For OBCs, it is 33 years

The upper-age limit for SC/ST is 35 years

Application fee

Rs 500: For UR/OBC male

Rs 250: For SC/ST/PWD and women candidates

Academic Qualification

A passing certificate of Class 10th or ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training or state-level training centre

Any equivalent National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month and allowances as per 7th CPC Level 1