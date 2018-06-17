Indian Railways to issue credit card-like medical cards to employees, retirees

In yet another move to smoothen the services, Indian Railways has decided to replace the medical cards issued to its employees and pensioners with credit card-like health cards carrying unique all-India number. Currently, the medical cards issued by the zonal railways are in the form of booklets.

The railway board recently passed an order, saying that the separate medical identity card with unique all India number will be issued to the employees as well as to their each dependent. "For bringing uniformity in the medical identity cards issued to employees and other beneficiaries of Indian Railways, the board has approved that the card should be a plastic-based card, the size of which should be same as that of debit/credit cards issued by banks," the order said.

There would be a coloured strip on the top of each card. The colour of the strip would help identify the category of the card-holder -- serving, retired employees or dependents. The order has also said the cards for beneficiaries up to the age of 15 years should be issued with a validity of five years and after which they have to be renewed.

The beneficiaries above the age of 15 years will be issued cards which need to be renewed once they turn 40 and later when they retire. Currently, railway has around 13 lakh employees and around the same number of pensioners and all their dependents are eligible to use the medical card.

In the last couple of years, the railways have taken multiple initiatives to bring efficiency in the department and customer services. Recently, the railways overhauled its ticketing website to ensure better user experience.

The new IRCTC website has more user friendly features for easier navigation. On new website, users can now enquire / search trains and check availability of seats without login. It also has class-wise, train-wise, destination-wise, departure/arrival time wise and quota-wise filters for facilitating customers while planning their journeys.

To enhance user's booking experience, the Railways has also introduced waitlist prediction- a feature that will predict the probability of a Waitlisted or RAC ticket getting confirmed. This technique uses algorithm based on historical booking trends of the particular train.

