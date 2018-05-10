Rupee slides to fresh 15-month low on higher dollar demand

The rupee weakened by as much as 16 paise to a fresh 15-month low of 67.43 against the US dollar today due to strengthening of the American currency overseas, sustained foreign fund outflows and soaring global crude prices. It is currently at 67.30 against the dollar. Yesterday it had slid 19 paise before closing at 67.27 as crude oil prices zoomed past the $77 per barrel level.

The second straight slide for the rupee according to dealers is mostly due to demand for the US currency. In fact, according to Mint, in the past one month, the rupee has lost 3 per cent in value to become the worst-performing currency among its Asian peers. If it continues to depreciate, the Indian economy will be in trouble. However, the good news is that a strong domestic equity market capped the rupee's losses.

The dollar held firm on Thursday after the 10-year US bond yield rose back to the psychologically important 3 per cent mark and investors looked to US consumer price data due later to show accelerating inflation. The dollar index was 0.1 per cent higher at 93.150, after hitting a 4-1/2-month peak at 93.416 on Wednesday.

The RBI is not yet alarmed by the state of affairs. "The dollar selling by public sector banks is a bit stronger than before but it is not dramatically different," a senior currency dealer told the daily. The country's foreign exchange reserves, after all, rose by $503.6 million to touch a life-time high of $424.864 billion in early April, aided by increase in foreign currency assets. Furthermore, the report added that the RBI's monetary policy report, which accompanied the April policy statement, said that a 5% depreciation of the currency would add about 15 basis points to domestic inflation. So, even if the rupee slides to the 68-mark, India will be able to handle it.

But things may not get that bad. Asian Development Bank (ADB) in a recent report projected crude oil prices to remain around $65 a barrel in 2018 and $62 a barrel in 2019, which is a welcome relief from the current levels. "Oil prices are determined by demand and supply. We are seeing some fluctuation in oil prices, but unless overall fundamental demand supply changes happen, we don't see any substantial deviation from this baseline forecast," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. He added that India need not worry much about currency fluctuation at the moment thanks to the forex reserves.

