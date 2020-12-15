Industry, govt need to partner to achieve $5 trillion target by 2025: Piyush Goyal

Industry and government need to work together to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic related hardships and get back to country's original agenda of achieving $5 trillion economy by 2025, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. The COVID-19 crisis should be seen as an opportunity to relook at businesses, processes, way of working, as well as quality and productivity standards, the Minister for Commerce and Industry said while addressing Indian Chamber of Commerce's annual plenary session via video conferencing.

In his address, Goyal acknowledged the key role played by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to ensure orderly handling of the pandemic. "This nation is proud of each and every one of you. This nation will always remember the way Indian industry rose to the occasion, the way it expanded capacities to start manufacturing PPEs, masks, ventilators in India," he added.

Goyal said that the world is looking upon India as a trusted partner and it is our duty to take this opportunity, make 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' our mantra, inspiration and goal.

"The world wants a resilient global supply chain and it is our duty to take this opportunity, make 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' our mantra, inspiration & goal', Goyal said.

"We must leverage our millions of skilled young boys and girls to become the factory of the world, just like we are today recognised as the pharmacy of the world. Industry and government have to partner to ensure that we reach our $5 trillion target by 2025", he added further.

Goyal asked industry leaders that when we celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047, can we all not resolve to be the number one economy of the world. People-centric policies, positive outlook and pro-active action that PM Narendra Modi has demonstrated, both, for a better life for the poor and to encourage honest business practices, can ensure sustainable development and lead us to transformation, he said.

He urged industry leaders to work together to meet the needs of 135 crore Indians, needs for good quality healthcare, good education, decent life.

