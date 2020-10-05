Ink used for COVID-19 quarantine stamp at Delhi airport raises concern

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yakshi has shared a picture showing the ink used at Delhi airport for COVID-19 quarantine stamping smudged on his hand. The Former Congress MLA from Nizamabad tweeted, "Dear @HardeepSPuri ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now."



Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now. pic.twitter.com/Gt1tZvGc8L Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) October 4, 2020

The Central Minister was prompt to respond as he tweeted, "Thank you for drawing my attention to this. I have spoken to CMD AAI."

Responding to Yakshi's complaint, the Delhi Airport said, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We've reported the issue to the Delhi State authorities. Currently this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting the issue."

As part of several measures taken up by the Aviation Ministry to control the spread of COVID-19, passengers arriving at airports are stamped using indelible ink as per quarantine rules to ensure that they undertake the necessary duration of the quarantine period.

Also read: Expect domestic passenger traffic to reach pre-COVID level by year end: Hardeep Puri