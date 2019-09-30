INX Media case: Delhi HC denies bail to P Chidambaram; says he can influence witnesses

The Delhi High Court refused to grant bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. The veteran Congress leader is presently under judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 3.

Justice Suresh Kait rejected Chidambaram's bail plea on grounds that he can influence witnesses. The Delhi High Court bench, however, agreed with Chidambaram's argument that he is not a flight risk and cannot tamper with evidence.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence on August 21 in connection with money laundering. He was named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in prison in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Based on this, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

