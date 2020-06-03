INX media case: ED files e-chargesheet against former FM P. Chidambaram, son Karti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an e-chargesheet against former finance minister P. Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, and others in the INX Media money laundering case in a Delhi Court.

The password-protected prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed through an e-facility before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar in Delhi on Monday.

Refusing to take cognizance of the matter, the judge ordered the agency to file a hard copy of the chargesheet once the normal court functioning begins.

Also Read: What is INX Media case; a look at the genesis of P Chidambaram and son Karti's misfortunes

Besides, the father-son duo, the complaint also names Karti's chartered accountant S.S. Bhaskararaman and others.

This is the first chargesheet filed by the ED in the case naming Chidambaram and his son under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 last year in connection with the INX Media case.

Also Read: INX Media case: Delhi Court sends P Chidambaram to Tihar jail for 14 days

Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to the senior Congress leader in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he was granted bail on December 4 last year.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Subsequently, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in connection with the matter.