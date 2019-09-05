INX Media case: P Chidambaram likely to be lodged in Jail No 7 in Tihar

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday in the INX Media corruption case, is likely to be lodged at the Tihar prison's Jail No. 7, officials said.

Jail No. 7 usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases.

The veteran Congress leader was sent to the Tihar jail by a Delhi court and he will be in judicial custody till September 19.

The court has allowed him to carry his medicines to the jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security.

"He will be housed in Jail No 7. We have not yet received the court order. Adequate arrangements will be made in accordance with the order," an official said.

Also read: Chidambaram jailed Live Updates: 'Only worried about economy,' says ex-Finance Minister