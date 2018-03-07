ED tightens the noose on Karti Chidambaram, more cases beyond INX Media may come to the light

In fresh trouble for former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, INDIA TODAY TV has accessed documents which indicate that investigating agencies are not limiting their probe to just the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases. INDIA TODAY TV has accessed the affidavit that has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before Supreme Court which says that at least 54 files of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) are under the scanner.

This was confirmed by Union finance ministry officials who were examined by the ED. Attempts to get a reaction from Karti's side proved unsuccessful. The Congress has dubbed the arrest as the Narendra Modi government's continuing "vendetta" against Chidambaram and a diversionary tactic to hide "scams and colossal corruption".

According to the agency's affidavit, these FIPB approvals were wrongfully given - 2,721 related files have been scanned by it. These clearances were given from May 2004 to 2009 and August 2012 to May 2014, the affidavit says. "54 files of FIPB were shortlisted and examined further in respect of said approval by the then finance minister given to Aircel Ltd on 20.03.2006 in Aircel-Maxis deal," reads the document.

The ED's affidavit also indicates that the role of then finance minister P Chidambaram is under the scanner. In fact, agencies have also informed the court about the alleged role played by him. "As per government policy and FIPB guidelines as applicable in 2006 where the total foreign inflow is Rs 600 crore and above, the competent authority was CCEA to give approval for foreign investment.

As the total inflow of foreign exchange involved in the acquisition of shares of Aircel Ltd was Rs 3,520 crore, therefore, CCEA was competent authority to give FIPB approval, but the approval was given by then finance minister," adds the affidavit.

In the statement, the agency has also mentioned certain suspect financial transactions which were made after the FIPB approval to Aircel.

The former finance minister's son is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, for allegedly asking a bribe to use his father's influence to regularise investments made by television company INX Media a decade ago.

Indrani Mukerjea and husband Peter Mukerjea, both in jail for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora, had founded the company. The CBI says it arrested Karti after Indrani's testimony before a magistrate. She and Peter told the ED that they had met P Chidambaram in his North Block office when he was the finance minister, to seek government approval to foreign investment proposals.

The couple alleged he had asked them to help his son's business and to "make foreign remittances" for this purpose. The Chidambarams have denied the allegations, and cited an inquiry by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office ordered by P Chidambaram against the INX group.

According to the ED, it also found evidence against Karti of receiving illegal gratification in the Aircel-Maxis case. The affidavit adds that Aircel Televentures Ltd paid over Rs 26 lakh on 11 April 2006 to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) - allegedly owned by Karti Chidambaram and associates of Maxis. The purchaser of Aircel purportedly paid about Rs 90 lakh in tranches to Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is allegedly owned by Karti Chidambaram.

ED sources have also told INDIA TODAY TV that FIPB officials are being examined in connection with the case. Notices had also been sent to all the members of the board. These officials were also examined last month in the Aircel-Maxis case. In another crucial development, sources say the ED will soon examine the role of a "senior politician".

The agency has stumbled upon transactions from Karti's Royal Bank of Scotland account to the politician's bank account. According to sources, crores have been moved to the politician's account from Karti's Chennai bank account. The money in question was transferred in instalments between 2006 and 2009. The agency claims that it will question Karti on the purpose of this transaction.