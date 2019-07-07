Iran to lift uranium enrichment level to 5%, above the limit set in 2015 nuclear deal: official

Iran will announce on Sunday that it will raise its uranium enrichment level to 5%, a concentration above the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, an Iranian official told Reuters.

"The main announcement tomorrow will be the increase of the level of enrichment to 5% percent from 3.67% that we agreed under the deal," the official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier that Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more cuts in its commitments to the pact on Sunday.

