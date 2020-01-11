Iran-US conflict: US to relax restrictions on flights in Iranian airspace; India monitors scenario

The US Federal Aviation Administration (USFAA) eased the ban on American airlines flying over the Iranian and Iraqi airspaces as well the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The American aviation regulator has now permitted American airlines to fly in and out of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah.

Meanwhile, the aviation authorities in India are closely monitoring the scenario and are expected to soon resume the routes between India and the West as they were before Wednesday. The DGCA had asked all the Indian airlines to "reroute their flights (from affected airspaces) to ensure complete safety of passengers". This announcement came after the USFAA prohibited their airlines to fly over the Gulf region and Iranian and Iraqi airspaces.

Since these announcements by the American and Indian aviation regulators, Indian and many other international airlines are steering clear of the airspace of Iran. According to sources, the Indian airlines could continue flying there in a day or two's time if the US-Iran conflict does not escalate further.

The FAA released another notice to its airmen or Notam on Friday stating that US flights could fly to select airports in the region. The Tehran airspace is still out of bounds for the American carriers. The FAA Notam read, "(American airlines) are prohibited from operating in the overwater airspace above The Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, except... operations conducted into and out of the airports (in) Bahrain, Emirates, and Muscat flight information regions (FIR) are permitted... For operations conducted into and out of Bahrain, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Muscat, operators must be on a published instrument procedure or under the direction of air traffic control, minimize overwater operations yo the maximum extent possible, and are prohibited from entering the Tehran FIR".

Post the release of the FAA Notam on Wednesday, Air India had stopped its flights between India and the west in the Iranian airspace. The flying time from Delhi to Air India's western locations has spiked by 20 minutes whereas, from Mumbai and southern cities, this time has increased by 40 minutes.

According to sources, the relations between India and Iran are friendly. The Iranian airspace is being avoided completely as of now as a precautionary measure post the FAA's Notam.