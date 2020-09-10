IRCTC to run 80 special trains from September 12; here's how you can book tickets

Reservations for the 40 pairs of new special trains, announced by Railway Ministry a few days back, have now started. The 80 special trains will be running from September 12 and would be fully reserved trains.

These trains are an addition to 230 special trains already being operated by the Railway Ministry, according to YK Yadav, the newly appointed CEO of Indian Railways.

The timings of these trains will be similar to those of regular trains. Stoppages will be scheduled in a restricted manner after discussions with respective state governments. Indian Railways had suspended its entire operations on March 25 when the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus was first imposed in India. It resumed operations in a staggered manner, with Shramik Special trains being run to help stranded migrant workers and labourers reach their native states from May 1.

Indian Railways tweeted out a complete list of the 80 special trains which will run from September 12. Some of the new special trains will run on Delhi-Indore, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur, Puri-Ahmedabad, New Delhi-Bengaluru routes.

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https://t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

How to book tickets for special trains on IRCTC

Travellers who want to book tickets on the special trains would need to head over to the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in, or download the official IRCTC app. Once on these platforms, travellers have to then log in to IRCTC.

Once the log in process is complete, users will be able to see if seats on trains are vacant or not. If seats are available they can click on the 'Book Now' option to start the booking process. Users will then have to fill all the required information. They will have multiple payment options, including credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI. After the payment, users will receive a ticket confirmation SMS on their registered phone numbers.

