ITR deadline extension reports fake, pay your income tax by August 31: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that reports of deadline extension for filing income tax returns is fake. In a clarification on its Twitter handle, CBDT has stated that all income tax returns should be filed by the existing deadline of August 31, 2019.

A fake government order floating on social media platforms claims that the deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended till September 30. Taking cognisance, the income tax department clarified that the order was not genuine.

"It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due date for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due date of 31.08.2019," CBDT said in its tweet.

The government had earlier extended deadline from July 31 to August 31 as taxpayers received their Form 16s almost a month late.

