ITR filing: Over 1.46 crore income tax returns filed already; here's how you can choose correct form

Filing ITRs is mandatory for all Indians, including NRIs, with a total income of over Rs 2.5 lakh. The threshold for senior citizens (above 60 years) is Rs 3 lakh while that for super senior citizens - those aged 80 and above - is Rs 5 lakh. Though the last date of filing I-T returns is July 31, the Revenue Department has said that over 1.46 crore income tax returns have already been filed so far. Of this, over 7.94 lakh tax returns were alone filed on 16 July, said the government.
There are chances that the last date of filing ITR may be extended; however, you should file your ITR at the earliest to avoid last-minute glitches. You will still be able to file income tax returns till March 2020, but with a hefty fine. The penalty for ITRs furnished on or before December 31 is Rs 5,000 and doubles up for later filings. However, if your taxable income is below Rs 5 lakh, the maximum penalty will be Rs 1,000.
Apart from paying a late fee, you will also have to pay interest on due taxes. Another drawback is that you'll not be allowed to carry forward certain losses like capital or house property loss. Also, not paying taxes in time could land you in jail. If your due income tax exceeds 25 lakh, you could get jail term up to seven years.
So, which income tax return form should you file?
