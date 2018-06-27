JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: 72.62% pass outperforming Science, Commerce streams students

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared its Class 12 Arts stream results today. In a press conference held at Ranchi, JAC Chairman, Arvind Kumar Singh, declared that 72.62% students passed the class 12th Arts stream examination, which is 0.67% higher than last year's 71.95%. More than 3,16,369 students appeared for the exam which was held in March 2018. Out of that 12,430 students secured first division.

The JAC had, on June 7th, released the class 12th science and commerce streams results; wherein 48.34% students cleared the science exam, and 67.49% students cleared the commerce exam. JAC arts students have outperformed science and commerce stream students.

JAC Class 12 Arts students can check their results in websites including jac.nic.in, examresults.net/jharkhand, results.nic.in or jharkhand.indiaresults.com.

Following is the procedure to check the results:

1. Visit the website

2. Click on Jharkhand Board Class 12th arts results

3. Enter roll number and date of birth

4. Click on submit

5. Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Take a print out for future reference

Additionally, students can also check their results on apps available on Google Play Store or App Store. Students will have to download the app first to check their results:

1. Open the Google Play Store for Android users or App Store for iOS users

2. Type 'JAC Board Result 2018' in the search tab

3. An app will be displayed on screen

4. Install the app

5. Check your result

6. Take a screenshot for future reference

JAC Class 12 students can also get their results through SMS by typing RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NO and sending it to 56263.

In the Science stream, 44,677 students cleared the exams, out of which 16,618 students secured first division, 26,337 students secured second and 1,711 students secured third division. While in Commerce stream, around 27,164 students passed the exams out of which 6,127 passed with first division, 18,266 passed with second division and 2,770 secured third division.