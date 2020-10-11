Jagan Reddy accuses Supreme Court judge, high court of trying to destabilise Andhra govt

The Andhra Pradesh government accused Supreme Court judge NV Ramana and the state high court of trying to destabilise the YSR Congress government. The YSRC led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the apex court judge and the state high court had adopted an adversarial stance under the directions of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

The allegations were made in a press conference on Saturday. A statement has also been released. CM Reddy wrote to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde alleging proximity of Justice Ramana to Naidu.

This is likely the first time a sitting Chief Minister has levelled allegations of such serious nature against one of the most senior judges in the Supreme Court.

The Andhra government said that the state high court has entertained several writ petitions against them, including a bill on the creation of three capitals in order to protect the vested interests in Amravati. Amravati was identified by the Naidu government as the new capital. Once Reddy came to power, he decided to move the capital from Amravati. Around 30 public interest litigations (PILs) were filed, impleading the CM as a respondent.

Reddy also accused Justice Ramana of "influencing the sittings of the High Court including the roster" and said that matters pertaining to the TDP have been allotted to certain judges. "Justice Ramana influenced the roster of high court judges so that important matters of policy and protection for Naidu's interests were posted before a few judges including Justice A V Sesha Sai, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, Justice D V S S Somayyajulu and Justice D Ramesh," the statement added.

The CM sought CJI Bobde's help to ensure that the neutrality of the state judiciary is maintained.

Also read: Assembly session to discuss new farm laws likely in Rajasthan