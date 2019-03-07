Jammu bus stand blast: One dead; person who threw grenade arrested

As many as 28 people were injured in a grenade explosion at the Jammu bus stand on Thursday morning. Police confirmed that the grenade explosion caused mild to severe injuries to at least 28 people, following which they were transferred to nearby govt medical college. The incident happened around 12 noon, after which the police cordoned off the entire area, and are conducting an investigation. MK Sinha, IGP Jammu on blast at bus stand, earlier told ANI: "It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all shifted to hospital." The blast has occurred just a few days after 44 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited.

5:06pm: The person who threw the grenade at the Jammu bus stand earlier today, has been arrested, said DGP Dilbagh Singh.

4:20pm: Visuals from the bus stand.

3.10pm: One person injured in the Jammu bus stand blast has succumbed to his injuries, ANI reported.

2.47pm: Visuals from a hospital where people who were injured in a blast at a bus stand have been admitted for treatment.

2.04pm: Windscreens of a parked state road transport corporation (SRTC) bus were damaged in the blast, a police official said, adding condition of one of the injured was stated to be "critical".



2.03pm: Sinha, who immediately rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation, said preliminary investigation suggests that someone lobbed the grenade, causing injuries to 18 people who were evacuated to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, reported PTI.

2.02pm: The scene of the blast along the B C Road was sealed off by police and a massive hunt has been launched to nab the grenade thrower, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha said, reported PTI.

1.48pm: The number of injured people in the explosion has reached 28; some of them are critically injured, say the police.

1.14pm: Apart from today's blast, grenade explosions were also reported at this crowded bus stand on December 29, 2018, and May 25, 2018.

1.09pm: Security forces say there were reports of the possibility of a blast in the area; police yet to identify those behind the attack.

1.07pm: Sniffer dogs have been deployed to searchfor any other possible threat; police are probing the exact cause of theincident.

1.03pm: According to reports, the grenade was thrown from outside with an anticipation of causing maximum damage. The grenade fell beneath a bus at the bus stand, causing a huge blast, which injured at least 18 people.

12.57pm: A mysterious blast has taken place inside a bus in Jammu. More details are awaited.

12.30pm: Police says the entire area has been cordoned off and the injured have been rushed to the nearby government hospital.