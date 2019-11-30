Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 1 Live Updates: Congress candidate accuses BJP leader of looting booths

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Live Updates: Clashes erupted between the BJP and Congress supporters in Kosiyara village of Chainpur in Jharkhand amid first phase of polling in the state. Congress candidate KN Tripathi accused BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia and his supporters of looting the polling booths, IANS reported.

According to the reports, Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltonganj was seen with a revolver. Meanwhile, the election commission took cognizance of the incident and has sought a report in this matter from the district administration. The BJP supporters tried to prevent Tripathi from going to the polling booth after which the supporters of both the parties clashed with each other. But, the security personnel present there tried to handle the situation, the news agency reported.

The election commission (EC) conducting the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections today (November 30). The electorate are voting in 13 constituencies across six districts of Jharkhand. Jharkhand health minister and BJP nominee Ramchandra Chandravanshi and state PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon are the key contestants in Jharkhand voting phase 1. The fate of 189 candidates will be decided by a total of 37,83,055 electorate, comprising 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters.

The phase 1 of Jharkhand assembly elections 2019 will be conducted in several constituencies including a lot of Naxal-affected areas such as Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj. The BJP is fighting elections in 12 seats in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections 2019. The party is also supporting independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. Meanwhile, the JMM, Congress and RJD are contesting in four, six and three constituencies.

The Jharkhand election 2019 is going to be held in five phases which will conclude on December 20 and the final results will be announced on December 23.

2.15 pm: Congress leader taken into custody for brandishing gun, released later

Congress candidate KN Tripathi from Daltanganj in Jharkhand was taken into custody for brandishing gun, but was released later

2.10 pm: 48.83% estimated voter turnout till 1 pm

Polling percentage at 48.83% in the first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls till 1 pm. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/mhyPdpcluq - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

1.55 pm: Voters standing in queus outside a polling station in naxal affected area of Kanhachatti in Chatra district of Jharkhand

#JharkhandAssemblyPolls: Queues of voters outside a polling booth in naxal affected area of Kanhachatti in Chatra district. #1stPhase pic.twitter.com/MNyjzQWGCS - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

1.48 pm: Congress candidate KN Tripathi seen with his gun during a clash between the BJP and Congress supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by the BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia's supporters from going to the polling stations in Kosiyara village of Palamu.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi's supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

1.40 pm: Jharkhand Voting Phase 1: People cast their votes at a polling booth in Lohardaga

1.15 pm: Clashes erupt between Congress and BJP supporters in Kosiyara village in Jharkhand

12.30 pm: Turncoats take centre stage in Jharkhand polls

At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history.

Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including three former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps in the run-up to the polls.

While Pradeep Kumar Balmachu joined the AJSU Party, which nominated him from Ghatshila seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat moved to the BJP and secured a ticket from Lohardaga. Another ex- Congress chief, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is contesting the polls from Gandey segment on a JMM ticket. (PTI)

11.50 am: BJP, Congress supporters clash in Palamu Constituency

BJP and Congress supporters clashed in Palamu Assembly constituency on Saturday. The election commission has ordered investigation into the matter.

11.38 am: Jharkhand Voting Phase 1: 27.41% voter turnout till 11 am

The voter turnout till 11 am in the first phase Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 is likely to be 27.41%.

27.41% voting recorded till 11 am. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls https://t.co/gcZsgleHvB - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

11.15 am: After Amit Shah, PM Modi appeals voters to come out in maximum numbers

After Union home minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed the voters to go out and vote in large numbers to "enrich the festival of democracy". "Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers & enrich the festival of democracy. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

10.25 am: 11.02% polling in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 till 9 am

Nearly 11.02% polling was recorded till 9 am on Saturday in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Voting was done in 13 Jharkhand assembly constituencies the polling for which began at 7 am. The polling will conclude at 3 pm, according EC officials.

9.30 am: Polling percentage in Ranchi so far:

The voter turnout in Jharkhand was 7.12 per as recorded at 9 am on Saturday.

Here is the polling percentage recorded constituency wise:

Lohardaga - 11.68 per cent

Daltonganj: -10.07 per cent

Panki: -9.02 per cent

Vishrampur: -9.5 per cent

Chhatarpur: -10.08 per cent

Hussainabad: -09.07 per cent

Garhwa: -11 per cent

Bhawanathpur: -10 per cent

8.42 am: Jharkhand Voting phase 1: CM Raghubar Das appeals voters to vote for 'new Jharkhand'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday appealed the voters, especially the youth, to vote for "new Jharkhand" and urged them to turn out in large numbers to exercise their adult franchise so as to set a record.

As the first phase of polling in 13 constituencies spread across six districts of Jharkhand commenced on Saturday morning, Das tweeted, "I appeal to youth voting for the first time to vote for new Jharkhand, to vote for unity, the integrity of the nation and for the prosperity and development of Jharkhand. #PehleMatdanPhirJalpan".

"Today is the voting for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers and make a record. Every single vote is important in the development of Jharkhand #PehleMatdanPhirJalpan," he said in another tweet.

8.34 am: Jharkhan Assembly voting phase 1: Key candidates in the fray

Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.

Oraon is taking on the former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat. (PTI).

8.15 am: Voting underway at Lohardaga polling booth in Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Voting continues at a polling booth in a Govt school in Lohardaga. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections is underway. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/IiD3rIR50M - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

7.47 am: Vote in large numbers: Amit Shah appeals to voters in Jharkhand

"To form a stable government and to make Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism, a government elected by majority needs to be formed. I appeal to all the voters voting in the first phase to contribute to keep Jharkhand on the path of development by voting in maximum numbers," Amit Shah said in a tweet appealing the electorate in Jharkhand to vote in large numbers.

, - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 30, 2019

7.45 am: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das appeals people of the state to vote in large numbers

"Today is the first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state," said Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das: Today is the first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VcSQkpH1ta - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

7.35 am: BJP fighting in 12 seats, opposition alliance JMM-Congress-RJD in 4 in the first of Jharkhand Assembly election 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 12 seats in Jharkhand Assembly voting phase 1 and is supporting independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is in the fray in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

7.15 am: Voting underway in Chatra constituency in Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Voting underway at polling booth number 472 in Chatra. Voting on 13 constituencies in the state for the first phase of elections will be held today. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/RpBAy4EKAX - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

7.00 am: 1st phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly election begins

The voting of the first phase in the Jharkhand Assembly election has begun.

First phase of polling for 13 seats begins in Jharkhand Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9ZdbpSmJd3 pic.twitter.com/pxs0zEWUH1 - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 30, 2019

6.45 am: Voting to begin from 7 am

The voting for the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election spread over five phases will begin at 7 am today.

6.30 am: First phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly polls begins today, several Naxal-affected areas go to polls

Jharkhand Assembly Voting phase 1 kickstarts today in 13 constituencies across six districts. Voting will begin at 7 am and will end at 3 pm. The Jharkhand Assembly election is going to be held in five phases and will conclude on December 20. The results will be announced the EC on December 23.

6.25 am: Constituencies in first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election

Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

6.15 am: Fate of 189 candidates will be sealed in the first phase

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase of Jharkhans Assembly elections.