JNU's DNA is anti-national; change it or shut it down: RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy

Part-time director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy has said JNU's (Jawaharlal Nehru University) DNA is "anti-national" and that the university should be closed if it can't be changed.

Gurumurthy, who's also the Editor of Thuglak magazine, said this while speaking at the magazine's 50th anniversary. "Everyone knows JNU's DNA is anti-national. JNU needs to be changed and if it can't be changed then it should be closed," he added.

He added that JNU was set up in 1969 to oppose the very idea, tradition and spiritual fabric of India. "In 1969, when Congress was divided and the Communist party supported Indira Gandhi, they put forward only one request -- take whatever you (Indira Gandhi) want but give us the education department. Noor Haasan, who became the education minister, was the brain behind JNU," he said.

He said JNU had been also turning up against the government for several years now. He said it was during 1982 when the university remained closed for 43 days and that police had barged inside the campus to thrash students.

"So it is not happening just today, JNU's DNA is against this country and everybody knows this," he said.

He also spoke of the decreasing significance of the AIADMK and the DMK and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. He also spoke about actor Rajinikanth, who was invited as a guest of honour at the event, saying "Rajinikanth knows his duty and will act accordingly".

Violence had broken out at JNU on the night of January 5, as armed, masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged university property. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence.

