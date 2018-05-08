Job opportunities in IT sector to edge up in April-September period: Survey

The April-September 2018 period could be a very lucrative one for job seekers as a survey indicates that Indian IT companies would edge up hiring as the labour market outlook is optimistic. The IT employment conducted by Experis IT ManpowerGroup India across the country reveals that IT companies would continue to be net hirers in the next two quarters.



The survey said that the labour market outlook is quite optimistic and as such IT professionals can expect reasonable opportunities.

"Our research findings clearly indicate the intention toward recruiting millennials for the new age technology disruption that the world is seeing today. With the rapid pace of technology adoption, organizations need pre trained agile workforce that is productive from day one. There remains a significant skill gap between the desired and the actual hands on IT professionals, lack of available skillsets being the major roadblock," said Manmeet Singh, President, Experis, ManpowerGroup India.

The survey has reported a positive net employment outlook of over 52% for the period April - September 2018. Major hiring is expected to happen for the junior and mid-level while rhe senior slab is expected to see minimal jobs, the survey said.

"With bullish hiring sentiments for the upcoming two quarters, the Indian IT companies are changing their core strategy with the vision to get new blood and fresh ideas in the technology ecosystem," it added.

Majority of the employers said they want trained freshers in the system. At least 5% of their jobs will be secured for trained IT graduates by most companies.

While most of the companies are now looking for that fresh talent in the market that is up-skilled already with the latest technologies and is ready to hit the ground, a lot of companies still want candidates with 1-2 years of experience, the Experis survey said.

The IT companies contribute substantially to employment in India as the industry has an ever growing set of startups (5,000-5,200) and many of these are working on very niche technologies including AI, blockchain,robotics, among others.

(With PTI inputs)