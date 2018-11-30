J&J faulty hip replacements: Patients to get compensation up to Rs 1.23 crore

The Health Ministry has given the green signal to the formula recommended by an expert panel for compensating patients who had received faulty hip replacements from medical device major Johnson & Johnson. Now the affected patients will be paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore as compensation directly to their bank accounts.

All the affected patients will get a base compensation of Rs 20 lakh along with Rs 10 lakh for non-pecuniary damages, which are damages that cannot be quantified. The compensation will rise depending on the age and level of disability of the patient, and can even go up to Rs 1.23 crore.

The compensation will be paid keeping in mind the living costs in the future and disturbance in routine. According to the approved formula, a senior citizen above 60 years of age and level of disability at 20-30 per cent will be entitled to only the base compensation of Rs 30 lakh. On the other hand, a young person with a high level of disability will be eligible for the higher compensation.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the Johnson & Johnson will hand over the compensation to patients directly through their bank accounts in a time-bound manner. The state and union territory governments have been asked to tell the patients affected by faulty Johnson & Johnson hip implants to approach the government for receiving their ex-gratia.

The chain of events began in 2010 when DePuy International, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, recalled its articular surface replacement (ASR) hip implants after a British study showed that they have higher failure rate. This means that a patient with these hip implants is more prone to undergoing a revision surgery to replace them.

An expert committee formed by the Indian health ministry in 2017 found that the hip implants not only had higher wear and tear, but could even increase the chromium and cobalt levels in the patient's body. This rendered the hip implants potentially toxic and dangerous to human organs.

Following these developments, the Indian government formed a second expert committee in August last year to calculate the formula for compensating the patients affected by the defective hip implants of Johnson & Johnson.