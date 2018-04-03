Journalist accreditation order withdrawn: Let Press Council handle fake news issue, PMO tells I&B Ministry

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry today withdrew the journalists accreditation order issued on Monday. In a press statement issued today, the Ministry said: "Guidelines for Accreditation of Journalists amended to regulate Fake News" issued on 02 April 2018 stands withdrawn."

The move came after the Prime Minister's Office advised the I&B Ministry to withdraw the order and let the Press Council of India handle fake news issue. The PMO had also suggested that any decision on fake news should be taken by bodies like the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association.

On Monday, the I&B Ministry said that the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news. The Ministry had amended the guidelines which said that the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation. In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the Ministry had said.

It further added that any complaint of instances of fake news would be referred to the Press Council of India, if it pertains to print media, and to the News Broadcasters Association, if it relates to the electronic media, for determination of the news item being fake or not. Once the complaint is registered for determination of fake news, the accreditation of the journalist, whoever created and/or propagated the fake news, will be suspended till the determination regarding the fake news is made, the ministry had said.

With inputs from PTI