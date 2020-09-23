Junior Railway Minister Suresh Angadi, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday after being hospitalised for a week. He had tested positive for novel coronavirus on Septemnber 11. He is the first union minister and the second parliamentarian from Karantaka after Ashok Gasti to have perished to the deadly virus. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Angadi was asymptomatic when he tested positive for COVID-19 and had said that he was doing fine. He was admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 facility at Trauma Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi a week ago after his condition deteriorated.

Angadi was a four-time member of Parliament, winning the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. He was born in Koppa village of Belagavi. Angadi had a law degree from Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in the district.

Remembering Angadi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a dedicatted MP and an effective minister. "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

"Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Hard to believe that Minister Suresh Angadi is no more. Painstaking at work, amiable and sincere, he was a valued colleague who shall be greatly missed," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Saddened by the passing away of Minister Suresh Angadi. An unfortunate victim of the pandemic. Sincere condolences to his family," posted Congress leader P Chidambaram on his Twittter handle.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. May God bless his soul. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," tweeeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.