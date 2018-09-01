Justice Ranjan Gogoi named next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take oath as the next Chief Justice of India on October 3. In keeping with convention, incumbent CJI Justice Dipak Misra, who will complete his tenure on October 2, has recommended Justice Gogoi as his next in line to the government. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had reportedly written to Justice Misra early this week, asking him to name his successor.

Convention stipulates that the senior-most judge in the apex court, which is Justice Gogoi after Justice Misra, should hold the position of the Chief Justice of India. The Law Minister would seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India at an appropriate time for the appointment of the next CJI. After receipt of the CJI's recommendation, the Law Minister puts it before the Prime Minister who advises the President in the matter of appointment.

Gogoi will retire as a Supreme Court judge on November 17. Born on November 18, 1954 in Assam, he joined the bar association in 1978. He practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. He was appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001.

Gogoi was then transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 9, 2010. He was named the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court within a year on February 12, 2011. He was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge on April 23, 2012.

Justice Gogoi has headed the special bench that is monitoring the updation process of National Register of Citizens. His bench is also overseeing the progress being made in the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas.

Back in January, Justice Gogoi was also among the four judges who accused CJI Justice Dipak Misra of misusing his power of assigning cases as the Super Court Master of Roster.

