Kanpur, Agra, Meerut to get metro! CM Yogi Adityanath submits detailed report to Centre

Commuters in Kanpur, Agra and Meerut can look forward to improved means of transport as the Uttar Pradesh government is keen on starting metro rail services in these cities. In fact, a detailed project report has been sent to the Centre, as mentioned by CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. For inspiration, the CM is looking closer home at Lucknow, where the metro services has helped commuters and eased the pressure on the city's roads.

During Lucknow Metro Diwas that marks a year of the city's metro services, the CM announced that the government plans to connect more cities with the metro.

"We have sent the DPR for starting metro rail in Kanpur, Agra and Meerut to the Centre. We are getting positive support and guidance from the Centre for expanding the metro network in other cities. Metro services have already started in Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida," the CM said.

He also said that metro is not merely a transport service but is associated with the status symbol of the city as well. Noting that initially they were of the view that Lucknow metro service would run into losses, the Chief Minister said, "After its operation started its income is under control. In a year 33 lakh passengers used the metro here. It has eased pressure on roads and helped people reach their destination."

He also said that he hopes that by 2019 the second phase of Lucknow Metro would start.

During the event, the CM also inaugurated a metro app that will enable commuters to recharge their Metro GoSmart cards. The app will also assist commuters to locate their nearest metro station and help with fares and train timings.

Acting as a guide for the city, the app has also been integrated with the Government of India's Chalo App.

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)