How CM candidates Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy fared in Karnataka elections

With the Saffron party surging towards a clear majority (leading on 113 seats) in the southern state of Karnataka, it seems BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is set to become be the next chief minister of Karnataka. Congress Party's Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy were also eying the CM post, but their chances now look bleak. Siddaramaiah, who had proved to be a strong force against the Modi-Shah combine during the poll campaigning, is surprisingly trailing from one of the two constituencies he is contesting. The counting for the Karnataka Assembly election is on, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy is also expecting to play the role of a kingmaker. Here's are brief profiles of three top CM candidates in the Karnataka Assembly election 2018:

BS Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa, 75, seems to have already secured a thumping victory from the Shikaripura constituency by securing 61,971 votes, though the counting for votes in his constituency was on. His opponent from Congress was trailing by over 24,000 votes till the time of filing of the report. BS Yeddyurappa served as secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his early days. It has been a decade since his victory in Shikaripura, which allowed him to lead the first BJP government in Karnataka. He seems to be all set to return to power in his home turf with the BJP crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in the Karnataka Assembly poll. During his political rallies in the state, Yeddyurappa had earlier said his calculations have never been wrong, and that BJP would win 125-130 seats in Karnataka. He had also predicted that the Congress would not even cross the 70 plus mark.

C Siddaramaiah

In Chamundeshwari, GT Devegowda from JD(S) secured 83,662 votes while Siddaramaiah could only get 54,370 votes till the time of filing of the story. From Badami, Siddaramaiah is leading by around 4,000 votes from his nearest rival from the BJP, B Sreeramulu, who has got 60,335 votes. Siddaramaiah, who grazed cattle in the fields at one point in his life, has his name in the record books as only the second CM after Devaraj Urs (1972-77) to complete a full five years in the office in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is known for introducing several Bhagya schemes - particularly the Anna Bhagya and approving a separate flag for Karnataka. The Karnataka chief minister on Sunday, according to a media reports said it was fine with him if the Congress high command decided to choose a Dalit leader over him, after the election results. The statement, many felt, was in order to keep the JD(S) happy so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

HD Kumaraswamy

He is leading from both Ramanagaram and Channapatna constituencies with 88,481 and 68,659 votes, respectively. The President of the Janata Dal (Secular), Kumaraswamy, is also contesting from two constituencies - Ramanagara and Channapatna. He served as the Karnataka CM between February 3, 2006, and October 9, 2007. He had successfully contested from the Ramanagara constituency. Kumaraswamy has won thrice from Ramanagara. Though he has decent support from all castes and religions in the state, his party's position will not matter if the BJP gets majority in the state. During his campaign, his party JD(S) used several digital ways - like his party's Android game - to connect to youths.



