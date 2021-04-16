Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. He was shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister's Office informed.

This is the second time that he has been tested COVID-19 positive. The Karnataka CM also tested positive for the virus in August 2020.

"Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," Yediyurappa later tweeted.

He complained of fever on Friday, after which he was taken to Ramaiah Hospital. Yediyurappa was then admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The Karnataka CM had already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and was scheduled to receive the second jab in the next three-four days.

"As the Chief Minister was suffering from fever, he had gone to Ramaiah hospital for general checkup, where COVID test was conducted and as the report has come positive, he will be shifted to the Manipal Hospital," the CMO said in a statement.

Yediyurappa was last year admitted to the same Manipal Hospital for nine days and was discharged on recovery.

The chief minister had cut short his campaign programme for by-polls in Belagavi on Thursday due to high fever and exhaustion, official sources said.

Earlier on Friday, he also chaired an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours regarding the COVID situation in the state and had addressed the media.