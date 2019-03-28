Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy accuses PM Modi of misusing IT Dept; irrigation minister's residence raided

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has publicly accused the Prime Minister of misusing government machinery and the Income Tax Department. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "PM Modi's real surgical strike is out in the open through IT dept raids. The constitutional post offer for IT officer Balakrishna helped the PM in his revenge game. Highly deplorable to use govt machinery, corrupt officials to harass opponents during election time (sic)."

In another tweet, Kumaraswamy had said yesterday, "Honourable PM Modi is misusing the Income Tax Dept to threaten the political leaders of Karnataka from JDS and Congress during election time. They have planned to conduct IT raids on our important leaders. This is nothing but revenge politics. We will not be cowed down by this."

These allegations come after the Chief Minister said on Wednesday that CRPF personnel have been brought from various parts of the country to carry out I-T raids in Karnataka. "I have got a specific information that some 200 to 300 CRPF sleuths have arrived from various parts of the country. They will be ferried from the airport to the city. They have been brought to Bengaluru from other states to carry out income tax raids in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy told reporters at Mandya.

Sending a stern message to income tax officials, he said, "I know the game income tax officials are playing at the final stage of election. They should be cautious because if they think that they can function like the agents of a political party forever, they may end up repenting."

Following that development, in the early hours of Thursday, I-T officials and CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Putturaju and his nephew. Speaking to a private news channel, Putturaju said that the raids were carried out at his Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru.

"Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru. I'm not deterred by the raids, which are election related. I would like to know which BJP leader's house in Karnataka has been raided," Puttaraju said.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had warned that he would follow his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and counter the 'misuse' of central agencies.