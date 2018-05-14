Bengaluru's nerds did not vote. Should they complain?

Bengalureans should not complain about bad roads and the performance of the government. One look at the official electoral data and it's a shame that the nerds prefer to stay at home or go on a holiday over the weekend. While thankfully, the state as a whole broke all previous records to post a high 72.36 polling percentage and Bengaluru as a whole Bengaluru urban saw a fall to 54.72 per cent as against 57.38 per cent in 2013. What is even more disturbing is that Boomanahalli, the region that is the IT hub including regions like the Electronic City, Whitefield and Sarjapur and mind you, many stay close to it, was just 45.00 per cent. Here are some polling percentage details. To this (the numbers below), only postal ballot numbers have to be added. But it is a sad reflection of what people say and actually do:

Shantinagar 44.69%

Shivraj Nagar 53.50%

Gandhinagar 36.00%

Chamarajpet 54.00%

Chickpet. 55.00%

Rajaji Nagar 49.75%

Pulakeshinagar 43.40%

CV Ramannagar 32.00%

Sarvagnanagar 32.19%

K.R.Pura 40.00%

Mahalakshmi.Layout 45.00%

Malleswarm 52.00%

Hebbal 28.00%

Govindarajnagar 38.00%

Vijaynagar 41.00%

Basavanagudi 45.30%

Padmanabha Nagar 38.00%

BTM layout 47.00%

Boomanahalli 45.00%

Yeswanthapura 55.00%

Dasarahalli 46.62%

Mahadevpura 54.00%

Anekal 54.09%

Yelahanka 55.81%

Bengalore south 55.61%

Byatarayanapura 53.53%

These numbers, coming from people who have been complaining about several things. The list is endless. They want the administration to urgently deal with the waste management in the city, complete all the infrastructure projects, specially all the metro rail lines, in a time-bound fashion. They say, it is high time focus on put on speeding up work on Bellandur lake restoration, which is being seen as a symbol of what future holds for other 1000 odd lakes in the city. There is no focus on water conservation and water supply, the complain. They all also know that the city needs a lot to do on improving the 20 odd government hospitals in the city and to top it all. They want technocrats with domain knowledge to be made ministers.

Walk into any of the IT offices in Bengaluru and you have people complaining about the gridlocks on the city roads. In fact, companies are more than willing to accommodate and redistribute staff across various offices in the city to enable them to try and cut down commuting time and operate from as close to office as possible. But then, congested roads is only one of the problems. Bengalureans lament how the city is not neat anymore and seriously needs politicians who care. But then, do they really care?