Karnataka elections: Once again, it's PM Modi to the rescue of the BJP; Rahul Gandhi ridiculed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kick-started the BJP's massive election campaign in Karnataka with an eye to wrest power from the incumbent Congress. Karnataka is among four states where the Congress is in power. The voting for the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12, and results will be announced on the 15th of the month.

Ahead of the polling, the Prime Minister is expected to address 15 rallies in different parts of the southern state. Today, PM Modi addressed a massive gathering in Chamrajnagar - a constituency believed to be Congress and Janata Dal-Secular's bastion. This was one of his three rallies planned for the day. Later, he will visit Udupi and Chikkodi in Belagavi. Ahead of his Udupi rally, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sri Krishna Matha and meet the senior seer there.

While addressing the rally today, Prime Minister responded to Rahul Gandhi's challenge of a 15-minute face off in parliament. He said: "I challenge you (Rahul Gandhi) to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of your government in Karnataka without reading from any piece of paper. You can speak in Hindi, English or your mother tongue." Last month, the Congress President had asked the Prime Minister for one-on-one debate for 15 minutes in the parliament. He had said that 'if I am allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi will run away'.

The battle of Karnataka has become a fight of prestige as both the national parties - BJP under Narendra Modi and Congress under Rahul Gandhi - are preparing for 2019 General Elections. The Congress wants to save its last major state after losing multiple state assemblies ever since Narendra Modi and Amit Shah took Charge in Delhi. And the BJP wants to win the state to leave behind by-polls defeat that cast a shadow on the popularity of the ruling party and PM Modi ahead of crucial general elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi began his campaign almost a month ago visiting multiple districts and religious Maths. Last week, the Congress released its manifesto for Karnataka in which it promised to create one crore jobs in next five years. The Congress President also claimed the his government under Siddaramaiah had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the last manifesto.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets on Monday questioned the Prime Minister's record in job creation. He said: "You promised jobs, but then advised youth to sell pakodas. You said demonetisation would end black money, but it only brought misery to common ppl. And then you come here and call real development a lollipop?"

Among the issues that have dominated this election so far are: corruption, unemployment, price rise and lack of access to drinking water.

Almost a month before the high-stakes election, India Today-Karvy Insights had conducted an opinion poll in Karnataka. The biggest takeaways from that opinion poll is that no one party is expected to cross the magic number of 112 that is required to form the government in the state. According to the opinion poll, the ruling Congress can hope to win between 90 and 101 seats and the BJP will win between 78 and 86 seats.

However, BJP's Karnataka Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa later rejected the prediction and said that he would form the next government in the southern state. If the BJP wins, Yeddyurappa will become the Chief Minister for the second time. He was the Chief Minister of the South Indian state from May 30, 2008 to July 31, 2011.

Some of the key takeaways from India Today-Karvy Insights opinion polls: