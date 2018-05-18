Karnataka power tussle: Big blow to Yeddyurappa govt as Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow

In what could be a big blow to the Yeddyurappa-led Karnataka government, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the BJP to prove its majority on the floor of the house by 4 pm tomorrow. BJP had asked for at least a week to prove its numbers in the state assembly.

While opposing tomorrow's floor test, former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing BJP in the apex court said that since the Congress MLAs are not in Bengaluru, the floor test should be postponed. The MLAs of Congress party are currently holed up in resorts in Hyderabad and Kochi to prevent any defection before the crucial floor test.

In another setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party, the apex court ordered the Yeddyurappa government to not to appoint any nominated member of the Karnataka assembly. A member from the Anglo-Saxon community is appointed to the assembly after each election. Yeddyurappa will first have to prove majority before appointed the member.

BJP today placed before the Supreme Court the letters Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa had sent to Governor Vajubhai Vala in which he had staked claim to form the government in Karnataka.

The Supreme court is hearing a petition moved by the Congress-JDS combine challenging the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government.

Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Thursday, told a special bench headed by Justice A K Sikri that being the single largest party the BJP was the "mandate of people" of the state who have thrown out the Congress.

Karnataka assembly will be convened at around 11 am tomorrow morning. Then a protem Speaker will swear in all the MLAs, a process that will take a few hours. Only then will a floor test be conducted.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Yeddyurappa, told the bench that there was no pre-poll alliance between the Congress and JDS and they have formed an "unholy alliance" after the elections.

In the May 12 polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 members, while Congress secured 78, the JD(S) 37 and others three.