Karnataka Assembly polls: 883 crorepatis, 645 with criminal charges, 50 illiterates fighting elections

The stakes are quite high for all political parties in the Karnataka Assembly election scheduled to be held on May 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP desperately wants another state to fall in its kitty, after already having formed the government in 21 states and installing chief ministers in 17 of the states. For the ruling Congress party, however, it's a do-or-die situation. The defeat in Karnataka would make things worse for Congress President Rahul Gandhi; the grand old party is already left with four states to rule after facing continuous defeats in state elections post the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Other smaller parties like JD(S), JD(U), AAP, and Independent candidates are also trying best to make it count by any means. It seems, though, all political parties have primarily focussed on fielding candidates who can use money as well as muscle power to win the election.

According to a study conducted by polls watchdogs Karnataka Election Watch and Delhi-based Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), of total 2,654 candidates in fray for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, at least 883 are crorepatis and total 645 have criminal cases registered against them. The watchdogs analysed the self-sworn affidavits of as many as 2,560 out of 2,655 candidates for the Karnataka 2018 Assembly Elections. "There are 95 candidates who have not been analysed as either their affidavits were badly scanned or incomplete affidavits were available on the ECI (Election Commission of India) and the CEO Karnataka websites," the study said.

Money power rules Karnataka polls

A huge number of candidates in fray are millionaires. The analysis of the candidates revealed 447 (18 per cent) of them have assets worth over Rs 5 crore and above. As many as 252 candidates (10 per cent) have assets worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. Total 442 candidates (17 per cent) own assets worth between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Those whose assets value less than Rs 10 lakh are 819 (around 32 per cent).

Among the major parties, as many as 208 (93 per cent) out of 224 candidates are from the BJP; 207 (94 per cent) out of 220 candidates from INC; 154 (77 per cent) of 199 candidates analysed from JD(S); 13(52 per cent) of 25 candidates from JD(U); 9 (33 per cent) of 27 candidates from AAP; and 199 (18 per cent) out of 1,090 independent candidates have declared assets more than Rs 1 crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the elections is Rs 7.54 crore.

Top 3 richest candidates belong to Congress

The ruling Congress seems to have grabbed the richest candidates' chart. In the list of wealthy candidates fighting election in Karnataka, Congress candidate Priyakrishna from Govindarajanagar constituency has maximum assets worth Rs 1,020 crore. N Nagaraju of Congress, who is contesting from Hosakote, owns assets worth Rs 1,015 crore. Total net worth of DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura is Rs 840 crore. The study reveals total 17 candidates have zero assets.

53% 12th pass or less, 50 candidates illiterate

Over half the candidates, 1,351 (53 per cent), contesting the polls have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, while 981 (38 per cent) candidates are graduate or above. Around two per cent (50) candidates are illiterate, while 11 candidates have not even given their educational qualification.

645 candidates with criminal cases



Out of total 2,560 candidates analysed, 391 (15 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. As many as 254 (10 per cent) candidates have serious criminal cases registered against them, including four with murder cases and 25 candidates with attempt to murder cases. Total 23 candidates have cases registered for crime against women, including assault, outraging modesty, and intent to insult women's modesty. As many as 83 candidates out of total 224 are from the BJP; 59 out of 220 candidates from Congress; and 41 (21 per cent) out of 199 from JD(S) have criminal cases against themselves.