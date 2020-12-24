Karnataka withdraws night curfew meant to curb COVID-19 mutant strain

The Karnataka government announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing the night curfew that was imposed to curb the spread of the mutated coronavirus strain in the state. The state government has rolled back the nightly restrictions just one day after imposing them.

On Wednesday, December 23, Karnataka had declared that a night curfew will be in effect between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am till January 2.

Explaining the state government's decision to withdraw the night curfew, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Based on experts' opinion, it was decided to impose a night curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the new COVID-19 strain detected in Britain and other countries. However, in the wake of public opinion that a night curfew is not necessary, it has been decided to withdraw it after discussions with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials."

Yediyurappa has also urged the citizens of the state to practice self-restraint by wearing face masks and ensuring proper social distancing. He requested people to avoid "unnecessary" travel and urged them to strictly adhere to COVID-19 regulations issued by the government "to help stop the spread of the virus."

On Wednesday, the government had announced the imposition of a night curfew in the state. "In view of the new strain of coronavirus, it has been decided to impose night curfew from today to January 2 between 10 PM to 6 AM. I request everyone to cooperate," Yediyurappa had said while announcing the night curfew.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra government had imposed night curfew across Mumbai and all municipal corporation areas between 11 PM and 6 AM till January 5, in view of the new strain of coronavirus. The state government made the announcement days after the emergence of a new and highly transmissible coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. Several nations, including India, have already announced a temporary ban on all flights from the country.

Also read: Karnataka's night curfew to begin today; all you need to know

Also read: ACC, Ambuja jump up to 10% on renewal of tech fees pact with Holcim