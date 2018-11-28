Kartarpur Corridor: Imran Khan, Navjot Singh Sidhu talk love, peace and unity

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor project on Wednesday. The much-talked about event saw the participation of many political leaders from India, including Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Union Minister for State Hardeep Singh Puri. The day marked emotional speeches by political leaders from both sides, with leaders advocating for peace on both sides of the border.

While Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who reached Pakistan yesterday after missing the ceremony in India, showered praises on the Pakistan PM. He said Imran has created a "history" by taking the initiative of connecting the two countries through the corridor. "Jab bhi iss dwaar ka itihaas likha jaayega, pehle panne par aapka naam likha jaayega. [This is history-in-making and whenever the future generations pen this down, your name will be on the first page.]"

Calling an end to the bloodshed along the border on both the sides, Sidhu said someone needs to stop this fire from spreading. "Bahot nuksaan ho gaya, bahot aagjani ho gayi! Koi iss ag ko bujhaaney waala chaida hai, koi isspar paani daalna waale chaida hai [There has been a lot of destruction, a lot of damage. There's this fire. There has to be someone to put a stop to all this. There has to be someone to put out this fire.]"

Imran Khan, who is a close friend of Sidhu, said he fails to understand why Sidhu was being criticised for spreading love, the message of peace and harmony. "I think, Sidhu, you should contest elections here. People love you so much; you will surely win," Khan said.

In an indirect reference to India, he said there's a need to fight poverty not each other. "Every nation needs to take a lesson from China, which uplifted over 80 crore from poverty in the last 30 years. No other nation could so," he said, adding that Pakistan is ready to take two steps if India takes one.

He said India and Pakistan need to forget everything and move ahead. "We need to move ahead. Our maazhi [past] is stopping us from moving ahead. We need to paying attention to it. The European nations have learnt from their past. We need to too." Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said this is a miracle of Baba Guru Nanak. "I am able to go to the place that is so sacred and holy is an overwhelming feeling. I am emotional," Harsimrat Badal told India Today TV.

"If the Berlin Wall can be brought down, there can be peace between India and Pakistan." "This has been possible due to a joint effort by the governments of both nations. I hope there will be peace in future," she added.