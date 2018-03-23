Karti Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media money laundering case

Karti Chidambaram was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on the surety of Rs 10 lakh in the INX Media money laundering case on Friday. Under the bail bond, he is not allowed to travel out of the country. He can't influence witnesses or close his bank accounts.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was earlier sent to judicial custody till March 24. Delhi court special judge Sunil Rana also dismissed his plea for an early bail hearing. The court had also declined his request for a separate cell in Tihar jail, and protection inside the jail premises.



The court said the authorities would follow the jail manual in this regard, also denying his request for home food in the jail. Karti argued that his father was once the home minister and handled terror cases. He also invoked the death of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai in 1995 and said that he did not want to be exposed to attacks. "Something may happen to me," he added.



Karti Chidambaram was detained on February 28, on his return from the United Kingdom in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15, 2017. The case pertains to the irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was Union finance minister. The CBI had initially alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance to INX Media. It, however, later revised the figure to $1 million (about Rs 6.50 crore at the current exchange rate and Rs 4.50 crore in 2007).



The fresh evidence in the case, which triggered Karti Chidambaram's arrest, was based on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media (P) Ltd, who recorded it under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate on February 17.

