Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Suresh and Nair were arrested on Sunday for smuggling gold through diplomatic channels in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Customs has taken another person in custody from Malappuram, Kerala, in connection with the case.

Swapna Suresh has been booked by the NIA for smuggling 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage that arrived at the Thiruvanathapuram International airport on July 5. She is a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The gold valued at Rs 14 crore was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

Both Suresh and Nair had been on the run since their names came up in connection with the case. They were hiding at a hotel in Bengaluru's BTM Layout when Swapna Suresh swiped her credit card. The NIA investigators traced her and Sandeep Nair to the hotel.

The NIA registered a case in connection with an alleged gold smuggling racket in Kerala under sections 16,17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. It identified the accused as Swapna Suresh, Sarith, Fazil Fareed and Sandeep Nair.

