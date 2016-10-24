Khadi breaks highest sale record in a day, thanks Modi for his support

The outlet of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at Connaught Place here has registered a record Rs 1.08 crore sale in a day, its highest so far.

The feat was recorded on Saturday.

KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said the previous sales record was of Rs 82.5 lakh, which was recorded at the same outlet on October 2 last year.

In a statement, he said, "It was due to an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 18 at Ludhiana, which has impacted four-fold increase in the sale of Khadi."

He "thanked the Prime Minister for support to Khadi and also thanked to Khadi lovers for adopting and promoting swadeshi product".

The KVIC Chairman said the sale on October 22, 2015, was only Rs 27 lakh and on the same date this year, it has increased four-fold to Rs 1.08 crore.

Modi, in his recent function at Ludhiana, had said that today's mantra should be "khadi for nation and khadi for fashion".

Appealing to the people to use khadi products, Modi had said it was a priority for India as a charkha at home brings more income while he had distributed 500 charkhas.