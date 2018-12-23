Kolebira, Jasdan bypoll results 2018: Congress wins in Kolebira, BJP clinches Jasdan

Jasdan (Gujarat), Kolebira (Jharkhand) by-elections result Live updates: The elections results for the Kolebira and Jasdan Assembly seats in Jharkhand and Gujarat states, respectively, are being declared today. In both the Assembly seats, the counting of votes is on.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading by more than 19,985 votes at the end of round 13 of counting. The by-election in Jasdan was scheduled after Congress' MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya, a five-time MLA, left his party and joined the BJP.

The by-polls in Kolebira in Jharkhand was required after the sitting MLA, Enos Ekka of the Jharkhand Party, was convicted by a court. Both of these states are ruled by the BJP only. Even though the by-polls are being held only for one seat each in Jharkhand and Gujarat, the results could reflect people's perception about the Modi government.

The by-poll results have been announced after the recent Assembly elections in five states, of which three states had voted the Congress party to power. The polling for Kolebira and Jasdan Assembly constituencies was held on 20th December 2018.

11:40 IST: BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia wins by 19,985 votes

Jasdan assembly by-poll result: BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia wins by 19985 votes. #Gujarat (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Du7ugaHnqK - ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

12:01 IST: Congress is leading by 1,000 votes in the sixth round of counting in Jharkhand

Kolebira assembly by-election result: Congress leading by 1000 votes in the sixth round of counting of votes #Jharkhand - ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

12:30 IST: Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says,"This victory is a clear indication that BJP will win with majority in 2019."

Jasdan assembly by-poll result: BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia wins by 19985 votes; Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani says,"This victory is a clear indication that BJP will win with majority in 2019." pic.twitter.com/JnlpD9z5wG - ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

01:48 IST: Congress leading by 7,000 votes in the 13th round of counting of votes

#UPDATE: Kolebira assembly by-election result: Congress leading by 7000 votes in the 13th round of counting of votes #Jharkhand - ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

01:50 IST: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani thanked the electorate of Jasdan constituency for electing BJP's Kunvarji Bavalia. "Thank you very much Jasdan. This is a victory of sustainable trust people of Gujarat have put in BJP lead Governments at the centre and the state. Congratulations to Shri @kunvarjibavalia & @BJP4Gujarat karyakartas who worked tirelessly to ensure this victory," Rupani wrote on his Twitter feed.

Thank you very much Jasdan. This is a victory of sustainable trust people of Gujarat have put in BJP lead Governments at the centre and the state. Congratulations to Shri @kunvarjibavalia & @BJP4Gujarat karyakartas who worked tirelessly to ensure this victory. pic.twitter.com/9lIfYbZjBs - Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 23, 2018

02:15 IST: The contest in Kolebira is a three-way fight between Congress candidate Viksal Kongadi, BJP's Basant Soreng and Jharkhand Party's Menon Ekka.

02:45 IST: The electoral fight in Kolebira constituency has boiled down to a fight between Congress and BJP with the former in the lead by a huge margin. Congress candidate Viksal Kongadi has extended his lead over BJP's Basant Soreng by over 10,000 votes as counting enters is last leg.

03:30 IST: Congress wins Kolebira. Congress candidate Viksal Kongadi secured 40,343 votes to defeat BJP's Basant Soreng, who got 30,685 votes, by 9,658 votes.

Follow BusinessToday.in for the latest updates on the Jharkhand and Gujarat by-elections results.