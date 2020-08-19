Kozhikode plane crash: 10 people engaged in rescue operation test positive for coronavirus

At least 10 people who were involved in the rescue operation of the Air India Express flight's crash at the Kozhikode international airport have tested positive for coronavirus.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7 evening.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both the pilots.

According to the IANS news agency, six of the rescue workers were from Nettirepu, while four were from Kondotty area, who have now tested positive for coronavirus.

When the rescue operation happened, the Kerala health authorities had sent an advisory to all those who were present near the crash site to go into self-isolation. There were 150 people who were advised to go into self-isolation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, along with seven other ministers self-isolated themselves, after they visited the Kozhikode flight crash site.

Recently, Malappuram District Collector N Gopalakrishnan and District police chief U Abdul Karim, who headed rescue operation, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded over 1,700 coronavirus cases as the infection count touched 47,898 in the southern state. So far, 31,394 people have recovered from the disease and 16,274 are undergoing treatment.

